Boner of the Day for February 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: UNFORESEEN CIRCUMCISIONS
A Pizza Hut is earning some infamy online with a typo ruining their real intention. They placed the sign up to advise their dining room is unavailable due to ‘unforeseen circumcisions’ when in reality they meant to say circumstances. The author of the sign blames autocorrect for the misspelling. The sign has recently changed to a $5 pizza deal, with no tip required.
via UPI
Boner Candidate #2: PUT SOME CLOTHES ON MICKEY! COVER UP THAT GOBLIN BUTT!
Moms for Liberty chapter are concerned over books that depict a goblins bare backside, and a publication in 1970’s named In The Night Kitchen. There are illustrations in which the main character, Mickey is depicted without clothes. The school district has since come to a conclusion of drawing clothes on the illustrations over the butt, and private parts.
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: “YEAH. I HAD TO SIT ON HIM.”
A child with a rare birth defect, making it hard to breathe, recently was able to get into a normal school setting. Two years ago their son came off the bus completely distraught, so his parent’s went to ask the bus driver what happened. The driver responded, “Yeah, I was restraining at him. I had to sit on him.” He was well over 4 times the size of the child.
via Fox 13