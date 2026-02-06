Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for February 6th, 2026

 • Solo Mio – opera romance with Kevin James – theaters – didn’t see it

A wedding disaster leaves the groom stranded in Rome, heartbroken in the world’s happiest city. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Charles Kinnane

Stars: Kevin James, Alyson Hannigan

 

 • The Moment – Charli XCX mock documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Satirizing Brat Summer and the pitfalls of pop stardom, The Moment is a mockumentary that could’ve used sharper barbs, but Charli XCX acquits herself well as a presence that can bind even an unwieldy movie together. via Rotten Tomatoes

Director: Aidan Zamiri

Stars: Charlie XCX, Alexander Skarsgård

 

Next Week:

——

 • Wuthering Heights

 • Goat

 • Scarlet

 • Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

 • Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie 

