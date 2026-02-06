Boner of the Day From February 6th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: COME FOR THE BUFFET AND STAY FOR THE BURIAL

Western backpackers took a funeral food service as a mistake for a restaurant in Thailand. They party crashed and fed themselves while ongoers of the funeral were puzzled. When a mourning funeral goer informed the interlopers of their blunder, they were “mortified” and “very apologetic”.

Boner Candidate #2: Mr. STICKY AND THE BATTLE OVER HIS BUNS

Police were called to a sticky situation where two siblings were fighting over who ate the last cinnamon bun. Officers were told the confrontation “is between siblings over who ate the last sticky bun. Now they’re threatening to kill each other.” The buns came from Mr. Stickys which is a Williamsport favorite.

Boner Candidate #3: THE RACIST IN CHIEF

Trump went on a tangent last night over truth social, claiming the 2020 election was stolen, and the final minute of the video depicted the Obama family as monkey’s. “Disgusting behavior by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now,” said the press office of California governor Gavin Newsom. “This is overt racism. Full stop. There’s no ‘misinterpretation’ and no excuse. This is who he is, who he’s always been, and why he should never be anywhere near power again,” political strategist Adam Parkhomenko posted on X. This was only one of 60 posts that the president posted within a 3 hour period last night.

