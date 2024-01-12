Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 12th, 2024

What’s Opening:
• The Beekeeper • Jason Statham assassin movie • theaters • didn’t see it.
In this film, Jason Statham is an assassin seeking revenge for the death of someone close to him. IMDb
Director: David Ayer
Stars: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi
• The Book of Clarence • satire of Bible movies • theaters • didn’t see it.
Clarence is in awe of the Messiah and also wants to have a perfect existence. IMDb
Director: Jeymes Samuel
Stars: LaKeith Stanfield, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler
• Mean Girls • musical version of high-school movie • theaters • 3 stars.
A fun musical remake of the 2004 original! A girl named Cady moves to a new school after living outside of the United States, and she is instantly drawn into the biggest clique in the school, The Plastics. IMDb
Director(s): Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr.
Stars: Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho
• American Fiction • comedy about Black identity • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.
After a novelist has had enough of other people making money off “Black” entertainment, he writes a book using a pen name and it takes a turn for the worse. IMDb
Director: Cord Jefferson
Stars: Jeffery Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz
