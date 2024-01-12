Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 12th, 2024

What’s Opening:

• The Beekeeper • Jason Statham assassin movie • theaters • didn’t see it.

WARNING: TRAILER FOR MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY!!!

In this film, Jason Statham is an assassin seeking revenge for the death of someone close to him. IMDb

Director: David Ayer

Stars: Jason Statham, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Bobby Naderi

• The Book of Clarence • satire of Bible movies • theaters • didn’t see it.

Clarence is in awe of the Messiah and also wants to have a perfect existence. IMDb

Director: Jeymes Samuel

Stars: LaKeith Stanfield, Anna Diop, RJ Cyler

• Mean Girls • musical version of high-school movie • theaters • 3 stars.

A fun musical remake of the 2004 original! A girl named Cady moves to a new school after living outside of the United States, and she is instantly drawn into the biggest clique in the school, The Plastics. IMDb

Director(s): Samantha Jayne, Arturo Perez Jr.

Stars: Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho

• American Fiction • comedy about Black identity • theaters • 3 1/2 stars.

After a novelist has had enough of other people making money off “Black” entertainment, he writes a book using a pen name and it takes a turn for the worse. IMDb

Director: Cord Jefferson

Stars: Jeffery Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz

Next week:

• Origin

• Freud’s Last Session

• I.S.S.