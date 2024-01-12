Boner of the Day for January 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: A SPECIAL DELIVERY OF LIVE SPIDERS AND COCKROACHES.
Massachusetts couple David and Ina Steiner have been the victims at the heart of an investigation against eBay. The company eBay is currently facing a fine charge of $3 million due to a recent package that was sent from the company to the couple at their home. The package consisted of live bugs, like spiders and cockroaches, what appeared to be a pig mask with blood on it, a funeral wreath, and a book about how to cope with losing a spouse. There have been other forms of harassments from the company towards the couple, like posting their address online so strangers can find them. This is happening due to a story Ina Steiner wrote in 2019 about the lawsuit of eBay against Amazon.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #2: NOW HOW ARE THE KIDS GOING TO BE ABLE TO LOOK UP WORDS LIKE ‘SEX’, AND ‘INTERCOURSE’ AND, ‘BONER?’
In Florida, Escambia County school district has taken away about 1,600 books that have anything to do with sexual content, in any form, from the shelves in the past year. The school district is now facing a federal lawsuit for this. “School libraries are not state propaganda centers…We will not stand by as these critical spaces are undermined by political agendas and censorship,” said Katie Blankenship, PEN America’s Florida director.
via Huff Post
Boner Candidate #3: TAKE A CLOSE LOOK. THIS MAY BE WHERE OUR COUNTRY IS HEADED.
Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is facing immense pressure to address and do something about a recent event of Rome citizens doing fascist salutes. She has gone on X, formerly Twitter, and talked about her achievements, but has not said anything about what happened in Rome. Meloni has referenced past Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini’s actions of sending Jews to concentration camps during World War II. “Not only did [Meloni] not distance herself [from the rally], but La Russa even doubted that it may be a crime. It’s banned, it’s a crime that’s called apology of fascism,” said Fiorenza Sarzanini, who is Corriere della Sera’s deputy editor.
via Washington Post