Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 12th, 2024

Opening July 12, 2024

Fly Me to the Moon • NASA romantic comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins. via IMDB

Director: Greg Berlanti

Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson

The Convert • New Zealand native drama • Broadway • 3 stars

A lay preacher arrives at a British settlement in 1830s. His violent past is soon drawn into question and his faith put to the test, as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Maori tribes. via IMDB

Director: Lee Tamahori

Stars: Guy Pearce, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Antonio Te Maioha

Longlegs • Unsettling Nicolas Cage horror • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. via IMDB

Director: Oz Perkins

Stars: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood

———

Next week:

• Twisters

• Widow Clicquot

• National Anthem