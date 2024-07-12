Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 12th, 2024

Opening July 12, 2024
Fly Me to the Moon • NASA romantic comedy • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Marketing maven Kelly Jones wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’s already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins. via IMDB
Greg Berlanti
Stars: Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson
The Convert • New Zealand native drama • Broadway • 3 stars
A lay preacher arrives at a British settlement in 1830s. His violent past is soon drawn into question and his faith put to the test, as he finds himself caught in the middle of a bloody war between Maori tribes. via IMDB
Lee Tamahori
Stars: Guy Pearce, Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne, Antonio Te Maioha
Longlegs • Unsettling Nicolas Cage horror • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree. via IMDB
Director: Oz Perkins
Stars: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood
———
Next week:
• Twisters
• Widow Clicquot
• National Anthem