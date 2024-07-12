Boner of the Day for July 12th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: WELL, I THINK WE CAN ALL UNDERSTAND WHY THE PASTOR HIT HIS WIFE, CAN’T WE?
Roger Holmberg was charged with felony assault for hitting his wife in the head while on Alaska Airlines flight. Roger was formerly a pastor at the Grace Baptist Temple in Anchorage. His wife, unnamed, was upgraded to first class without him, and he was upset because he wanted her to sit with him. Holmberg stated he “tapped his wife on the head in passing to get her attention.” While he attempted to strike his wife while a witness attempted to stop the strike. Holmberg further stated he, “was not a violent person” and “did not intend to hurt his wife.”
via People
Boner Candidate #2: A POLITICIAN WHO IS WILLING TO ANSWER THE TOUGH QUESTIONS JUST NOT RIGHT NOW.
Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said in a video provided by NBC News that, “If I’m here, I will talk to you at any point in time – even take tough questions. Senator Brown won’t do that. And again, I should tell you some things again.” The conversation pivoted to Biden who didn’t have the best debate a few weeks ago, where Bernie also stated, “Didn’t we see that with Biden? They kept him in a cocoon. They kept in the basement, refused to take questions.” A reporter asked Moreno, “You said earlier this week that you support some restrictions on abortions after 15 weeks,” he said. “Do you think that that contradicts with the party’s new platform?” To which Moreno responded, “Look, we’re not here to talk about abortion. My position is crystal, crystal clear. Has not changed on abortion. You’re gonna see the Democrats pull out everything they’ve got to try to change the subject.”
via Media-ite
Boner Candidate #3: THE OLD…’THE CHECK MUST HAVE GOTTEN LOST IN THE MAIL’ EXCUSE.
Lauren Boebert, House Republican, was speed checked while going 84 miles per hour in a 65-miles-per-hour zone by the Colorado State Patrol on May 12. She was instructed to pay a $174.50 fine within 20 days. When that didn’t happen, she was ordered to attend Eagle County District Court on July 26. Her press secretary claimed the House Republican attempted to pay her ticket by sending a check to the Department of Revenue, and it must’ve gotten lost in the mail. Once Bobert was told on July 3 that payment hadn’t been received, she then sent over the money online. Bobert has since accepted a standard plea deal.
via Newsweek