Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 2nd, 2024

Opening July 3-5, 2024

Will see later:

• Maxxxine • horror thriller about a porn star • theaters • Review posting Wednesday night. (!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT!!!)

The last movie in the “X” trilogy, set in Hollywood in the mid 1980’s, Maxine Minx’s dream is to be a star and she finally gets her big break. However, her dark past is threatening to be revealed when someone named the Night Stalker is killing the women in Hollywood.

Director: Ti West

Stars: Charley Rowan McCain, Simon Prast, Mia Goth

Caught up with:

• Kinds of Kindness • three weird stories with Emma Stone • theaters • 3 1/2 stars (!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT!!!)

An anthology film with three different stories. One story is about a man trying to break the mold of his life, one is about a woman acting strange after her supposed drowning, and the other is a woman searching for a person that has the potential to be a spiritual guide.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Stars: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe

New this week:

• Despicable Me 4 • continuation of Minions-heavy cartoon • theaters • 1 star

A new member of the Gru family, Gru Jr., is introduced. All the while, Gru faces a new villain, which forces him and his family to go on the run and into hiding.

Director: Chris Renaud, Patrick Delage

Stars: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Joey King