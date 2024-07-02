Boner of the Day for July 2nd, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT.
At the Utah State University campus in Price, an employee named Warren Agner was paid for two years after he didn’t show up to work or complete any work. Other employees complained and reported Agner to HR. It was found in a Tribune investigation that administrators at the university were trying to cover up the fraud and helped Agner continue not to work while still being paid.
Boner Candidate #2: WEARING A JASON STYLE MASK WAS THE FIRST SIGN THAT HE MIGHT BE UP TO NO GOOD
In Santa Rosa, California, a man named Adonay Efriem was pulled over by police for not having his headlights on. When police approached the vehicle, Efriem was wearing a hockey mask similar to the one that Jason Voorhees from Friday the 13th, as well as having a semi-automatic rifle in the backseat that was partially underneath a blanket. The rifle was illegal and unregistered, but police note it was not loaded. Police arrested Efriem for the suspicion for possession of the rifle, which is an assault weapon.
via LA Times
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: GO BACK TO YOUR COUNTRY
A Nebraska man, Billy Booth, was killed from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at his Hispanic neighbors, injuring seven of them. Booth had previously told his neighbors to “go back to their country” and to also to go “back to where they came from.” The family members that were injured, ranging in ages from 3 to 43, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
via HNGN