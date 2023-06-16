Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 16th, 2023

What I saw:

The Flash — DC Comics Superhero — Theaters — 2 1/2 stars

Barry Allen uses his super speed to change the past, but his attempt to save his family creates a world without super heroes, forcing him to race for his life in order to save the future. via IMDB

Director: Andy Muschietti

Stars: Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller

It Ain’t Over — Yogi Berra Documentary — Theaters — 3 stars

The illustrious life and career of the baseball great, Yogi Berra. via IMDB

Director: Sean Mullin

Stars: Andy Andres, Roger Angell, Marty Appel

Elemental — Pixar Fire-Meets-Water Romance — Theaters — 3 1/2 stars

Follows Ember and Wade, in a city where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. via IMDB

Director: Peter Sohn

Stars: Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen