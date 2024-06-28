Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 28th, 2024

Opening June 28, 2024
Artsies:
• Janet Planet • Mother-daughter drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
In early 1990’s Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer with her mother, Janet. Over a few months’ time, three new people are introduced into Lacy and Janet’s life.
Director: Annie Baker
Stars: Zoe Ziegler, Luke Philip Bosco, June Walker Grossman
Fartsies:
• A Quiet Place: Day One • Prequel to alien invasion movies • theaters • 3 stars
A woman named Sam is trapped in New York City when there is an invasion of aliens that have ultrasonic hearing.
Director: Michael Sarnoski
Stars: Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff
• Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter I • Big Western epic • theaters • 3 stars
Stories from a 15-year time frame of the settlement of the American west before and after the Civil War.
Director: Kevin Costner
Stars: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington
———
Next week:
• Despicable Me 4
• Maxxxine