Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 28th, 2024

Opening June 28, 2024

Artsies:

• Janet Planet • Mother-daughter drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

In early 1990’s Massachusetts, 11-year-old Lacy spends the summer with her mother, Janet. Over a few months’ time, three new people are introduced into Lacy and Janet’s life.

Director: Annie Baker

Stars: Zoe Ziegler, Luke Philip Bosco, June Walker Grossman

Fartsies:

• A Quiet Place: Day One • Prequel to alien invasion movies • theaters • 3 stars

A woman named Sam is trapped in New York City when there is an invasion of aliens that have ultrasonic hearing.

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Stars: Joseph Quinn, Lupita Nyong’o, Alex Wolff

• Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter I • Big Western epic • theaters • 3 stars

Stories from a 15-year time frame of the settlement of the American west before and after the Civil War.

Director: Kevin Costner

Stars: Kevin Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington

———

Next week:

• Despicable Me 4

• Maxxxine