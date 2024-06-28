Boner of the Day for June 28th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: HORRIFYING RACISM IN WEST JORDAN
People in West Jordan are very upset after an electric construction sign was tampered with, displaying a racist and hateful word. An unnamed driver who saw the sign informed the city about the sign and it was fixed, but now it has since been taken down. “I hope this exposure of blatant racism will wake up the state of Utah and see the problem I saw the other night. For my community of West Jordan, I know I don’t speak for all, but I speak for a good majority of people of color who see something like that, and we don’t feel safe. We are scared to do anything because of how much hate is just pouring out than what it used to be like,” said the driver. The West Jordan public information manager Marie Magers said, “It’s important information for drivers, and for it to be tampered with is where it gets to be kind of serious. And for it to then become a racial slur is when it’s unacceptable…We do not stand for any type of racism. It is not welcome here.”
Boner Candidate #2: WHEN IT COMES TO OKIE EDUCATION OUR TEACHERS ONLY NEED ONE BOOK TO TEACH FROM
Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters is trying to implement the teachings of the Bible in public schools, as well as the Ten Commandments. Walters says this is needed because the Bible is a “necessary historical document” and an “indispensable historical and cultural touchstone.” Walters says each teacher will have a Bible in the classroom and will be teaching from it. This is not long after GOP in Louisiana have moved to have the Ten Commandments taught in schools.
Boner Candidate #3: THIS MAGA DENTIST WILL STOP AT NOTHING TO DEFEND THE GREAT DONALD TRUMP
In Florida, US Army veteran, now dentist, Richard Kantwill has been charged with sending violent and death threats to people online that don’t support Donald Trump. Kantwill has written over 100 threats to over 40 people, including celebrities, politicians and other figures, one of them being Reverend Chuck Currie. Some of the messages from Kantwill to Rev. Currie said, “You, sir, are a degenerate piece of s***. I read your article about The Great Donald Trump,” as well as, “You are gay… I can tell. F*** you. Hire extra security… you’re gonna need it. I plan on f***ing you up… just for the fun of it.” When confronted by the FBI in 2019 and then 2021, Kantwill claimed he wasn’t doing anything illegal. However, Kantwill was arrested on June 18th pleading not guilty. Kantwill’s attorney is saying that the reason he is doing this is because of his struggle of PTSD, depression, and alcoholism from his time in the military.
