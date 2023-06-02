Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 2nd, 2023

What I saw:
The Boogeyman — Stephen King horror tale — theaters — 3 stars
Adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ via IMDB
Director: Rob Savage
Stars: Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — multiverse Spidey — theaters — 4 stars
Miles Morales catapults across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero. via IMDB
Director: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers Justin K. Thompson
Stars: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac
Next week:
•Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
•Mending the Line
• Rise
•Flamin’ Hot