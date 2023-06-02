Boner of the Day for June 2nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HE COULD HAVE JUST GONE ON…BUT NO.
Kanye West owes someone a phone, and quite possibly money after he’s being sued for throwing a photographers phone. Ye was caught on video saying, “You all ain’t gonna run up on me like that! If I say stop, stop with your cameras.” right before snagging it out of the photographers hands then he catapults the phone. Kanye was driving away from one of his kids basketball games. Another photographer stated that Ye was arguing with another before getting into the exchange with the driver.
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #2: BY ALL MEANS….TAKE A SELFIE WITH THE BISON. THEY LIKE IT
Bison do not care for selfies. In fact most wildlife do not want you to take a selfie with them. There are two separate videos of people attempting to take photos with the bison, and it ends up turning into a disaster. Video shows two women approaching a bison with a camera before the bison lowers it’s head to charge. The second incident was two men getting next to a bison when the lady filming can be heard saying, “Are you serious?” I guess it must be stated, don’t take selfies with bison.
via KSL
Boner Candidate #3: SOME MIGHT SAY THIS WAS AN OVER-REACTION TO THE SITUATION
Two people have taken professional wrestling to a Sonic Drive-In after there were jalapeno’s put on their hot dog. The couple went to the restaurant to order a hot dog and jalapeño poppers. Instead what they received was a hot dog with jalapeños on it. The manager tried to deescalate the situation but was dragged out of the store, beaten, and body slammed. What else was the duo supposed to do? There’s no reasonable accommodation of asking the restaurant to have another crack at it again. Is there?
via New York Post