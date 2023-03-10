Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 10th, 2023

Artsies:

The Quiet Girl — Irish dysfunctional family drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars

“Rural Ireland 1981. A quiet, neglected girl is sent away from her dysfunctional family to live with foster parents for the summer. She blossoms in their care, but in this house where there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.” via IMDb

Director: Colm Bairéad

Starring: Carrie Crowley, Andrew Bennett, Catherine Clinch

Fartsies:

Champions — Woody Harrelson sports comedy— everywhere — 2 stars

“A former minor-league basketball coach is ordered by the court to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. He soon realizes that despite his doubts, together, this team can go further than they ever imagined.” via IMDb

Director: Bobby Farrelly

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Matt Cook

Scream VI — meta-horror franchise continues — everywhere — 3 1/2 stars

“In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.” via IMDb

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Starring: Melissa Barrera, Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega