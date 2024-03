Opening March 1, 2024

• “Dune: Part Two” • Sci-fi epic in the sand • theaters • 4 stars.

Paul Atreides teams up with the Freman and Chani and also is seeking revenge on those that demolished his family.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Stars: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson

