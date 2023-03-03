Sean Means Movie Reviews for March 3rd, 2023

Artsies:

• One Fine Morning — French slice-of-life drama — Broadway — 3 1/2 stars.

With a father suffering from neurodegenerative disease, a young woman lives with her eight-year-old daughter. While struggling to secure a decent nursing home, she runs into an unavailable friend with whom she embarks on an affair. via IMDB

Director: Mia Hansen-Løve

Stars: Léa Seydoux, Pasal Greggory, Melvil Poupau

Fartsies:

• IMordecai — Jewish retirees’ comedy-drama — Megaplex theaters — 2 1/2 stars

A Holocaust survivor, born and raised in a different time, must face the realities of modern world. When confronted with an unfamiliar object, an iPhone, will Mordecai be able to fit into a world that has changed so much around him? via IMDB

Director: Marvin Samel

Stars: Judd Hirsch, Carol Kane, Sean Astin

• Creed III — boxing drama continues — everywhere — 3 1/2 stars

Adonis has been thriving in both his career and family life, but when a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces, the face-off is more than just a fight. via IMDB

Director: Michael B. Jordan

Stars: Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors