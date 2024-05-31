Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 31st, 2024

Opening May 31, 2024

What’s Opening

• Young Woman and the Sea • English Channel swimmer biopic • theaters • 3 stars

The story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel. IMDb

Director: Joachim Ronning

Stars: Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham

• Robot Dreams • animated dog-meets-robot story • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars

The epic adventures of Dog and Robot in 1980’s New York City. IMDb

Director: Pablo Berger

Stars: Ivan Labanda, Albert Trifol Segarra, Rafa Calvo

———

Next week:

• Bad Boys: Ride or Die

• The Watchers

• Songs of Earth