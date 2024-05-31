Sean Means Movie Reviews for May 31st, 2024

Opening May 31, 2024
What’s Opening
• Young Woman and the Sea • English Channel swimmer biopic • theaters • 3 stars
The story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to swim across the English Channel. IMDb
Director: Joachim Ronning
Stars: Daisy Ridley, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Stephen Graham
• Robot Dreams • animated dog-meets-robot story • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars
The epic adventures of Dog and Robot in 1980’s New York City. IMDb
Director: Pablo Berger
Stars: Ivan Labanda, Albert Trifol Segarra, Rafa Calvo
———
Next week:
• Bad Boys: Ride or Die
• The Watchers
• Songs of Earth