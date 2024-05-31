Boner of the Day for May 31st, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HELLO? 911? THERE’S A RACCOON THAT NEEDS TO BE TASED AND I NEED YOU TO GOOGLE WHAT TIME THE RESTAURANT IS OPEN.
A woman in Georgia was arrested after making nuisance non-emergency calls repeatedly to the local police department. The woman called to say there was a racoon she wanted tased, as well as continuously calling then hanging up. Dispatchers would call the woman back after she wouldn’t respond when calling, then the woman would then not answer the phone. The woman also requested one of the instances when she called that she needed help looking up restaurant hours because she was hungry. The woman then called again and asked for an ambulance, but didn’t answer the door when they arrived. The police got the door open and found the woman wasn’t having a medical issue. The woman was then arrested.
Boner Candidate #2: I CAN’T WORK NEXT TO THAT FLAG.
A Los Angeles lifeguard named Jeffrey Little is suing Los Angeles County after having to work near Pride flags. Little is a devout evangelical Christian and said in the lawsuit, “adheres to traditional Christian beliefs regarding the moral illicitness of same-sex activity, the immutability of sex regardless of gender identity, and the view that all people are children of God regardless of their skin color.” Little claims in the section of beach he was working there wasn’t supposed to be a Progressive Pride flag flying. “I was confused [as] to why they were flying as I was under the impression that I would not have to deal with working in these conditions,” said Little. Little is claiming the flags go against his religious freedom.
Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS A JOB THAT ONLY A WHITE MAN CAN DO.
A company called Arthur Grand Technologies is in trouble and now in an agreement with the Department of Justice because of a job posting they made that was discriminatory. Written in the posting it said, “only US Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates].” In the United States, the Department of Justice has outlawed discriminating against workers and potential workers because of sex, age, sexual orientation, etc. “It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color. I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race,” said Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Departments Civil Right’s Division. Arthur Grand is now expected to pay compensation.
