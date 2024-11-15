Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 15th, 2024

Opening November 15, 2024

Red One – Christmas action movie with Dwayne Johnson / Chris Evans – theaters – 1 1/2 stars

After Santa Claus (code name: Red One) is kidnapped, the North Pole’s Head of Security, must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter, in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. via IMDB

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg / Kieran Culkin comedy-drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple’s old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history. via IMDB

———

Next week:

• Gladiator IIS

• Wicked