Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 17th, 2023

Opening November 17, 2023

• Trolls Band Together • Third “Trolls” movie • theaters • 2 stars

When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. via IMDB

Director: Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake

• The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes • “Hunger Games” prequel • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. via IMDB

Director: Francis Lawrence

Stars: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis

• May December • Actress meets real person drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. via IMDB

Director: Todd Haynes

Stars: Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis, Charles Melton

Next week (Wednesday):

• Wish

• Napoleon

• Dream Scenario

• Maestro