Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 17th, 2023

Opening November 17, 2023
• Trolls Band Together • Third “Trolls” movie • theaters • 2 stars
When Floyd is kidnapped, Branch and Poppy embark on a journey to reunite his two other brothers and rescue Floyd. via IMDB
Director: Walt Dohrn, Tim Heitz
Stars: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake
• The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes • “Hunger Games” prequel • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Coriolanus Snow mentors and develops feelings for the female District 12 tribute during the 10th Hunger Games. via IMDB
Director: Francis Lawrence
Stars: Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Viola Davis
• May December • Actress meets real person drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past. via IMDB
Director: Todd Haynes
Stars: Natalie Portman, Chris Tenzis, Charles Melton
Next week (Wednesday):
• Wish
• Napoleon
• Dream Scenario
• Maestro