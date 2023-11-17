Boner of the Day for November 17th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: ISRAEL, I DON’T THINK YOU WANT THIS GUY ON YOUR SIDE.
Well known Anti-Gay Pastor John Hagee, was a lead spokesperson during a major pro-Israel rally in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. John Hagee has made some off the cuff comments like, “God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the Promised Land,” and that ”Hurricane Katrina was, in fact, the judgment of God against the city of New Orleans.” Recently he’s been stating that teacher unions are “brainwashing” children to become gay, or transgender. Despite all of his previous comments, the crowd was warm in welcoming John Hagee at the Pro-Israel rally Tuesday, because his speech was met with cheers.
via News Break
Boner Candidate #2: UTAH LEGISLATORS WANT TO DO THEIR PART IN HASTENING THE END OF THE WORLD.
A bill on Capitol Hill would put Utah legislators in control of Millard County’s Intermountain Power Project. Their goal, is to look at a way to keep using Utah coal after the plant moves to a new natural gas and hydrogen plant in two years. Utah coal has been in less demand, especially because California passed laws that set deadlines for prohibiting coal-fired power in the state. “The most important thing we think is that we are allowing the IPP Renewed project to move forward,” said Josh Craft, government and corporate relations manager for Utah Clean Energy. Construction ongoing for a new green-energy system.
Boner Candidate #3: THIS IS A SERIOUSLY HALF BAKED IDEA.
Lawmakers are scrambling to find more layers in protecting children while they’re at school with a ‘school guardian’. Utah School Security Task Force has a goal to make sure there is on armed guard at every school while children at present. Teachers in Utah are already allowed to carry a gun, but this add a different twist. Task force chair Ryan Wilcox said. “They are just qualified with firearms and de-escalation training, all sorts of things. Frankly, the same training we require of our law enforcement officers down at POST when they go through those academies. Again, these are not required. These are voluntary.”
via KUTV