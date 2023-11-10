Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 9th, 2023

The Holdovers – Paul Giamatti as a teacher • theaters • 3 stars
A New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. via IMDB
Alexander Payne
Stars: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa
The Killer • Michael Fassbender as an assassin • Netflix • 3 1/2 stars
Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. via IMDB
David Fincher
Stars: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell
The Marvels • Triple superhero adventure • Theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. via IMDB
Nia DaCosta
Stars: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani
Next week:
• The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
• Trolls Band Together
• May/December
• Next Goal Wins