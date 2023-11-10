Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 9th, 2023

The Holdovers – Paul Giamatti as a teacher • theaters • 3 stars

A New England prep school remains on campus during Christmas break to babysit a handful of students with nowhere to go. via IMDB

Director: Alexander Payne

Stars: Paul Giamatti, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa

The Killer • Michael Fassbender as an assassin • Netflix • 3 1/2 stars

Solitary, cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, a killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. Yet, the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. via IMDB

Director: David Fincher

Stars: Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell

The Marvels • Triple superhero adventure • Theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. via IMDB

Director: Nia DaCosta

Stars: Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani

Next week:

• The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

• Trolls Band Together

• May/December

• Next Goal Wins