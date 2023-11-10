Boner of the Day for November 10th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK A REVIEW OF THE PRE-FLIGHT CHECKLIST IS IN ORDER.
An airplane that was bound for the United States was missing two windows, and it wasn’t until they were 10,000 feet in the air before officials realized the mistake. The AAIB reported, “Whereas in this case the damage became apparent at around FL100 (10,000 feet) and the flight was concluded uneventfully, a different level of damage by the same means might have resulted in more serious consequences, especially if window integrity was lost at higher differential pressure.”
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: I’M BETTING THIS IS AN INDICATOR OF HIS OVERALL BEHAVIOUR.
Cpl. Timothy Robinson, of Davis County, is being investigated after assaulting K9 officer Rolf during a training where other law enforcement officers were around. Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks stated, “Immediately following the accusations, our priority was to ensure that Rolf was safe. We hold our law enforcement officers to a higher standard, and news of this alleged incident has caused much distress to our office and our K9 program.” Witnesses claimed Rolf was struck multiple times.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: VICTIMS OF ABORTION.
Former Arkansas Governor, Mike Huckabee ,said, “We recognize that an abortion has two victims. Obviously, the unborn child, and the other victim is the woman who’s the birth mother, who probably got talked into abortion by a boyfriend, a friend, a mother, a grandmother, maybe a father. And the fact is, we’re not wanting to punish that woman in any way. We want to reach out and show her compassion and assistance, maybe to keep the baby, maybe to find an adoptive parent.”
via MEDIAite