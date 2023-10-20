Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 20th, 2023

Opening October 20, 2023

Nyad • Biographical drama of long-distance swimmer • 3 stars • Broadway (later Netflix)

Dive into a story of triumph, friendship, and the human spirit. via IMDB

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Stars: Jodie Foster, Annette Bening, Rhys Ifans

Killers of the Flower Moon • Tragic history in Osage country • 4 stars • theaters (later Apple TV+)

An epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal. via IMDB

Director: Martin Scorsese

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone