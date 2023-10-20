Boner of the Day for October 20th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THESE AREN’T MY PANTS!
Myrick Hamilton, 47, was found with drugs in his shorts. When officers arrived on the scene they found him inside of his tent. Myrick is homeless unfortunately but there was an active warrant out for his arrest. He complied and left the tent to be searched. Officers searched the shorts underneath his sweatpants where they found one blue cut straw with white residue , two burnt pieces of tinfoil (field-tested positive for fentanyl), one clear bag with a crystal-like substance (field-tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine (0.1 grams), and one clear corner cut of bag. Myrick immediately claimed, “These aren’t my pants.”
via WKRG
Boner Candidate #2: A LIKELY CANDIDATE FOR FATHER OF THE YEAR, I’D SAY.
Antonio Brown thinks that child support payments are for the parents to use for personal purchases. Brown was put behind bars after ducking out on nearly $31,000 worth of child support payments. Once he paid at least $15,000 worth of the child support he was released from jail. Antonio apparently is mad at Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his 15 year old child. According to an Instagram video he said, “And I don’t wanna tell my child that his moms ain’t s***, and this ain’t about me, she just a money hungry b***h.” Jackson responded, “I do want him arrested, because right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable.”
via TMZ
Boner Candidate #3: GOOD GRIEF! BURGESS OWENS IS FIGHTING HARD TO WIN THE TITLE: “STUPIDEST MEMBER OF CONGRESS.”
Burgess Owens thinks the Bible has been a banned book, when in reality you can find it in almost any hotel room bedside drawer. Burgess claimed while holding up a Bible, “One of our nation’s most consequential book banning’s was done by Supreme Court in 1963, when officially it mandated the Bible reading, this book, is banned from all of us. he said holding up a copy of the Bible. “Anything to do with federal, it’s no longer, can see it, can no longer read it. As a matter of fact, some people probably think this is totally unconstitutional that I can even hold it up. Due to the banning of this book, generations of Americans today have no knowledge of the tenets upon which this country has been founded.
via LGBTQ Nation