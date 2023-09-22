Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 22nd, 2023

Artsies:

• The Origin of Evil • French-Canadian “Succession” thriller • several theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A young woman on the cusp of bankruptcy decides to reconnect with her estranged father who is very wealthy, but he also has a new family of his own.

Director: Sebastien Marnier

Stars: Laure Calamy, Doria Tillier, Dominique Blanc

Fartsies:

• Expend4bles • aged action stars together • theaters • not screened

The Expendables is Earth’s team to help them be saved from anything when there seems to be no other help.

Director: Scott Waugh

Stars: Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox

• It Lives Inside • Indian-American supernatural thriller • theaters • 3 stars

An teenage Indian-American girl is struggling with who she is. Her and her best friend have a falling out, but then everything takes a turn for the worse when she unwittingly releases an evil entity that feeds off of her emotions.

Director: Bishal Dutta

Stars: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, Mohana Krishnan

• Dumb Money • true financial comedy-thriller • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

The true story of working-class people that made their own story and turned a video game store around for the better and made millions.

Director: Craig Gillespie

Stars: Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Vincent D’Onofrio

———

Next week:

• The Creator

• Fair Play

• PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

• Stop Making Sense – 40th anniversary re-release, maybe