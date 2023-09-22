Boner of the Day for September 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TEEN STUNT GONE AWRY.

Police responded to a 911 call on Foresthill Bridge in California earlier this week. Apparently, a 19 year old boy and his 17 year old friend decided it would be a good idea to do stunts on the bridge, that is, mind you, 700 feet in the air. The 19 year old got stuck and was suspended under the bridge on a rope for over an hour before police arrived. Both boys were in shock and were cited for trespassing.

via CBS

Boner Candidate #2: DOESN’T MATTER. SHE IS MAKING PORN

A distraught father learned that his 11 year old daughter has been manipulated into taking intimate pictures and sending them to someone online. He called his local police department to ask them to talk to her to teach her about safety. When the police arrived, one of the officers made the comment the 11 year old could be charged for producing child pornography. When the father made it clear she is only 11 years old and she was manipulated by an adult to do this, the officer replied with, ” Doesn’t matter…She’s still making porn.” This was all caught on the father’s camera porch.

via Washington Post

Boner Candidate #3: IT WASN’T RACISM; IT WAS A TRIBUTE.

A pastor from an Oklahoma church, Sherman Jaquess, has been kicked out of a Southern Baptist convention because he was insensitive by wearing blackface and pretending to be a Native American woman. Jaquess dressed up as Ray Charles back in 2017, wearing blackface, sunglasses and an afro. Then he dressed as a Native American woman for a “Cowboys and Indians” night at his church over a decade ago. Jaquess claims he isn’t a racist and he himself is part Cherokee.

via MSN