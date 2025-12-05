Sean Means Movie Reviews From December 5th, 2025

Opening December 5, 2025

What I saw:

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Videogame-based horror thriller – theaters – 1 star.

Directed By: Emma Tammi

Starring: Josh Hutcherson, Piper Rubio, Elizabeth Lail

Merrily We Roll Along – Sondheim musical – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

Directed By: Maria Friedman

Starring: Natalie Wachen, Sherz Aletaha, Krystal Joy Brown

Hamnet • Mr. and Mrs. Shakespeare, and their kids – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

Directed By: Chloé Zhao

Starring: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Zac Wishart

——

Next week:

• Ella McCay

• The Secret Agent