Sean Means Movie Reviews From February 27th, 2026

Opening February 27, 2026

Opening:

• EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – concert film – IMAX theaters – didn’t see it.

Follows Elvis Presley, featuring never-before-seen footage and recordings. viaIMDb

Directed By: Baz Luhrmann

Starring: Elvis Presley

• Scream 7 – Neve Campbell vs. Ghostface – theaters – 2 stars

When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target. viaIMDb

Directed By: Kevin Williamson

Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May

• Oscar-nominated animated shorts – various – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Read Here

• Oscar-nominated live-action shorts – various – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars

Read Here

——

March 6:

• Hoppers

• The Bride!