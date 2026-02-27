Sean Means Movie Reviews From February 27th, 2026

Opening February 27, 2026
Opening:
• EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert – concert film – IMAX theaters – didn’t see it.
Follows Elvis Presley, featuring never-before-seen footage and recordings. viaIMDb
Directed By: Baz Luhrmann
Starring: Elvis Presley
• Scream 7 – Neve Campbell vs. Ghostface – theaters – 2 stars
When a new Ghostface killer emerges in the town where Sidney Prescott has built a new life, her darkest fears are realized as her daughter becomes the next target. viaIMDb
Directed By: Kevin Williamson
Starring: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Isabel May
• Oscar-nominated animated shorts – various – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
• Oscar-nominated live-action shorts – various – Broadway – 3 1/2 stars
——
March 6:
• Hoppers
• The Bride!