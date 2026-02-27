Boner of the Day From February 27th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: BORDER CZAR TO THE POPE…YOU ARE WRONG.

At their November plenary assembly in Baltimore, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops overwhelmingly approved a rare special message opposing indiscriminate mass deportations and urging immigration reform grounded in human dignity and national security. White House “border czar” Tom Homan criticized the bishops’ stance, arguing that strict enforcement and a secure border save lives and saying the church was “wrong.” The bishops, supported by leaders including Paul S. Coakley, emphasized that Catholic teaching upholds both the right of nations to regulate borders and the obligation to treat migrants with justice and mercy. Citing church documents such as Lumen Gentium, they underscored that defending human dignity is central to their moral teaching and pastoral mission.

Boner Candidate #2: LAUREN BOEBERT, THE LEAD CLOWN OF THE REPUBLICAN CLOWN SHOW.

Chaos erupted during Hillary Clinton’s closed-door congressional deposition on her connections to Jeffrey Epstein after Rep. Lauren Boebert allegedly snapped and leaked a photo from the session, prompting a temporary halt for violating House rules. The deposition, overseen by James Comer and the House Oversight Committee, resumed within an hour, though Clinton’s request to allow the press into the hearing was denied. In her opening statement, Clinton denied any knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and accused Republicans of targeting her to shield former President Donald Trump from scrutiny over his alleged ties to Epstein. She defended her long record combating human trafficking while criticizing what she called partisan theatrics and a lack of transparency in the investigation. Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to testify separately as lawmakers continue probing the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein case.

Boner Candidate #3: WOW, IT MUST HAVE BEEN AN IMPORTANT GAME

Youth basketball assistant coach Brittany Ortiz and her 70-year-old father, William Stanley, were arrested after allegedly attacking an opposing coach and his wife following a game at Holy Child School at Rosemont in Pennsylvania. Authorities say Ortiz pulled the coach’s wife to the ground by her hair while Stanley struck the coach, who was holding his 3-year-old daughter during the altercation, leaving multiple injuries. Ortiz faces several charges including assault and reckless endangerment, while Stanley has surrendered to police and maintains his innocence through his attorney.

