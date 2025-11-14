Sean Means Movie Reviews From November 14th, 2025

Opening November 14, 2025
In Your Dreams • Animated kids movie • Netflix • 2 1/2 stars
Directed By: Erik Benson and Alexander Woo
Starring: Hailey Magpali, Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t • magicians heist movie • theaters • 3 stars
Directed By: Ruben Fleischer
Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco
The Running Man • Stephen King action dystopia • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Directed By: Edgar Wright
Starring: Glen Powell, Alyssa Benn and Sienna Benn
——
Next week:
• Wicked: For Good
• Jay Kelly