Sean Means Movie Reviews From November 14th, 2025

Opening November 14, 2025

In Your Dreams • Animated kids movie • Netflix • 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Erik Benson and Alexander Woo

Starring: Hailey Magpali, Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t • magicians heist movie • theaters • 3 stars

Directed By: Ruben Fleischer

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco

The Running Man • Stephen King action dystopia • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Directed By: Edgar Wright

Starring: Glen Powell, Alyssa Benn and Sienna Benn

