Boner of the Day From November 14th, 2025

Megyn Kelly suggested on her SiriusXM show that Jeffrey Epstein might not accurately be labeled a “pedophile,” arguing he preferred “barely legal” minors around age 15, despite extensive evidence he abused girls as young as 14. She questioned reports that child sexual-abuse material was found on Epstein’s computer, though acknowledging that, if true, it would make the distinction irrelevant. The article highlights the inconsistency between Kelly’s comments and her past strong condemnations of sexual exploitation of minors in other high-profile cases. Advocates and experts criticized her remarks as “reckless and irresponsible,” stressing that exploiting 15-year-old girls is unequivocally child abuse.

17 transgender Air Force members are suing the U.S. government after the military revoked their early retirement benefits and moved to separate them without pensions, a decision that could cost each service member up to $2 million over their lifetimes. The lawsuit comes amid broader Trump administration policies aimed at removing transgender troops, including bans the Supreme Court has allowed to take effect while legal challenges continue. Advocates and plaintiffs argue the revocations are discriminatory and destabilizing, with some service members having already begun retirement processes before the Air Force abruptly reversed course.

Attorney Arthur Aidala criticized deceased Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre on NewsNation, claiming she was not credible and did not deserve compensation from Epstein’s estate. Aidala argued that Giuffre had lied in past accusations, including those against Alan Dershowitz, and cited the government’s decision not to call her as a witness in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial as evidence against her credibility. The article notes Giuffre’s long history of allegations against Epstein and Maxwell, her eventual suicide, and her family’s ongoing efforts to seek justice for victims of Epstein’s trafficking network.

