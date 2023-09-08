Sean Means Movie Reviews on September 8th, 2023

Opening September 8, 2023
Artsies:
• Scrapper • British father-daughter drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Georgie, a 12-year-old girl who is full of dreams, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality. via IMDB
Charlotte Regan
Stars: Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun, Cary Crankson
Fartsies:
• My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 • Rehash of first two movies • Theaters • 1 1/2 stars
After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. via IMDB
Nia Vardalos
Stars: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor
Next week:
• A Haunting in Venice
• Cassandro