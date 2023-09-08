Sean Means Movie Reviews on September 8th, 2023

Opening September 8, 2023

Artsies:

• Scrapper • British father-daughter drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Georgie, a 12-year-old girl who is full of dreams, lives happily alone in her London flat, filling it with magic. Suddenly, her estranged father turns up and forces her to confront reality. via IMDB

Director: Charlotte Regan

Stars: Lola Campbell, Alin Uzun, Cary Crankson

Fartsies:

• My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 • Rehash of first two movies • Theaters • 1 1/2 stars

After travelling to Greece for a family reunion, a woman attempts to locate her deceased father’s childhood friends. via IMDB

Director: Nia Vardalos

Stars: Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor

Next week:

• A Haunting in Venice

• Cassandro