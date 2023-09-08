Boner of the Day for September 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR HYDRO-POD IS MANIFESTLY UNSAFE.
A Florida man, Reza Baluchi, has attempted escape the state with a homemade built vessel, which resembles a hamster wheel, to embark on a 4000 mile journey across the sea. His biggest obstacle to date, has been the United States Coast Guard. They intercepted the ‘Hydro-Pod’ with Reza inside of it, trying to hamster wheel his way across the ocean. When officers told Reza to exit his “manifestly unsafe” homemade vessel, Reza threatened to take his own life. There have been multiple incident of Reza trying to cross the ocean in vessel’s made.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: FREEDOM AND A FREE BAG OF POPCORN
An Ohio man wanted a free bag of popcorn, and freedom from his court ordered GPS ankle bracelet. So he went to an Ace Hardware store because ‘Ace is the place with the helpful hardware folks’. He asked an employee where the hedge clippers were, and went out of view of surveillance cameras. The employee’s and manager of the store reported the GPS monitor once they realized what happened. Ace store manager had this to say, “The other stores in the plaza do not have them and we were ‘the helpful hardware folks’ with the hedge clippers, yes we were.”
via Fox 8
Boner Candidate #3: RULES OF RAP #34: IF YOU MURDER SOMEONE, DON’T RECORD A RAP ABOUT IT.
Nevada rapper, Kenjuan McDaniel, arrested since he was accused of murder with a deadly weapon, and then mentioning details about the murder in a song. According to investigators, lyrics in the song take credit for the killing, and there was information about the murder in the song that was never released to the public by investigators. The lyrics were, “I be the reason why he’s dead, we still taunt him when he die, not the reason he’s dead, so celebrate the reason why his momma cry.” Kenjuan is being held in jail awaiting his Thursday court date.
via Fox News