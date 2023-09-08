Radio From Hell 9.08.2023 | Come Bowl With Us

Do you like bowling? Do you like Radio From Hell? Do you like bowling AND Radio From Hell? Join Kerry, Bill, and Gina on Saturday September 24th from 11:00AM – 1:00PM at Olympus Hills Lanes!

Reserve your own lane for just $96, with two hours of bowling & shoes included for up to six people! This is an all-ages-event! Space is limited! Buy tickets through Eventbrite using the button below!

Plus enter our contest below for your chance to win a lane reservation for you and 5 others for FREE!

Follow this link to enter into the contest: ENTER HERE

It’s Friday which means, Sean Means is back to review the latest blockbuster releases and we find out who is the Boner of the Day. After that, we have another drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy and . Then we play a round of Beat Nick and Victoria joins us for our first of many Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reviews. And as always, we finish the day out with the Boner Recap, news and Dave the Flower Guy crowns the Boner of the Week.

