Boner of the Day for September 11th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE WILL THINK IT’S CRAZY. I AM CRAZY

Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, got a large tattoo on his leg this past spring. What people didn’t know until recently was that he was under anesthesia for 11 hours for the tattoo. “People are gonna think it’s crazy and it is crazy,” said Prescott. “I get that. But I’m crazy. That’s my point is I am. I know I am. I’m not afraid of nothing.” The tattoo consists of tributes to his late mother, brother, and famous athletes. But Prescott isn’t the only one getting tattoos while sedated. People like Post Malone and Odell Beckham Jr. are doing the same thing.

via. Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: COACH TUCKER PICKED THE WRONG PERSON TO HARASS.

Michigan State coach, Mel Tucker, has been fired due to a harassment charge against him. Who’s making the claim against him you may ask? Sexual assault prevention advocate Brenda Tracy. She was raped back in 90’s and now she goes around the country spreading awareness on sexual assault and how to prevent it. Tucker apparently made sexual advances towards Tracy that were unwanted. Tracy says Tucker was engaging in lude activity when they were on a phone call. Tucker says it was a mutual phone sex call. However, no one believes Tucker and so he was fired.

via CBS Sports

Boner Candidate #3: YOU DON’T EXPECT THIS KIND OF THING IN FIRST CLASS. THIS IS MORE LIKELY IN COACH, RIGHT?

A male flight attendant was escorted off an American Airlines flight after placing a camera in the first-class bathroom. A teenage girl made the discovery and told her mother. Her mother then stopped others from using the bathroom. One passenger remembers that when the teenage girl went to use the bathroom, the male flight attendant stopped her and said he had to wash his hands. The girl found the camera after he was in the bathroom. The flight was heading to Boston, and Massachusetts State Police arrived on the scene of the plane landing. However, since the crime took place while the plane was in the air, it is now a federal investigation.

via Daily Mail