Tech Talk with JD for April 15th, 2025

Take to the skies in, well, Forever Skies
- Float above a poisoned earth in an airship
- Build and improve your airship, avoiding storms and other obstacles as you mine the surface for loot
- Out now on PS5 and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvV9OeZHESc
Put it in a museum in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Set between Raiders and Lost Ark
- First person stealth/shooter game where you use your whip as a weapon and to solve puzzles
- Fight Nazis and prevent them from stealing powerful artifacts!
- Out this Thursday on PlayStation 5
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMKldTHmRjI
Write like it’s a jr. high notebook with CurvedText.io
- Type out your text, then draw and drag it all over the screen!
- Doodle your word art and export it to share
-
Need to line up multiple timezones? Forget the wall clock, use Time.FYI
- Add multiple time zones, then simply click and drag the time to see what time it will be in multiple places
- https://time.fyi/timezones
Want another way to visualize the passage of the year? Try Year Progress
- How far are we through The Hobbit? What part of Abbey Road are we in?
- https://year-progress.cnln.dev/
Play Snake against the world in Slither.io!
- Play Snake with everyone around the world!
- Eat food, avoid hitting people or yourself, get bigger!
- http://slither.io/