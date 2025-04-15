Tech Talk with JD for April 15th, 2025

Take to the skies in, well, Forever Skies

Float above a poisoned earth in an airship

Build and improve your airship, avoiding storms and other obstacles as you mine the surface for loot

Out now on PS5 and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvV9OeZHESc

Put it in a museum in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Set between Raiders and Lost Ark

First person stealth/shooter game where you use your whip as a weapon and to solve puzzles

Fight Nazis and prevent them from stealing powerful artifacts!

Out this Thursday on PlayStation 5

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMKldTHmRjI

Write like it’s a jr. high notebook with CurvedText.io

Type out your text, then draw and drag it all over the screen!

Doodle your word art and export it to share

https://www.curvedtext.io/ Need to line up multiple timezones? Forget the wall clock, use Time.FYI

Add multiple time zones, then simply click and drag the time to see what time it will be in multiple places

https://time.fyi/timezones

Want another way to visualize the passage of the year? Try Year Progress

How far are we through The Hobbit? What part of Abbey Road are we in?

https://year-progress.cnln.dev/

Play Snake against the world in Slither.io!