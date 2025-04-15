News

Tech Talk with JD for April 15th, 2025

Take to the skies in, well, Forever Skies
Put it in a museum in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Set between Raiders and Lost Ark
  • First person stealth/shooter game where you use your whip as a weapon and to solve puzzles
  • Fight Nazis and prevent them from stealing powerful artifacts!
  • Out this Thursday on PlayStation 5
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yMKldTHmRjI
Write like it’s a jr. high notebook with CurvedText.io
  • Type out your text, then draw and drag it all over the screen!
  • Doodle your word art and export it to share
Need to line up multiple timezones? Forget the wall clock, use Time.FYI
  • Add multiple time zones, then simply click and drag the time to see what time it will be in multiple places
  • https://time.fyi/timezones
Want another way to visualize the passage of the year? Try Year Progress
Play Snake against the world in Slither.io!
  • Play Snake with everyone around the world!
  • Eat food, avoid hitting people or yourself, get bigger!
  • http://slither.io/
