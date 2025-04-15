Boner Candidate #1: JEFF BEZOS HAS AN INTIMATE MOMENT WITH GRAVITY.

Jeff Bezos wife Lauren Sanchez went on a 10 minute ride to space long with 5 other woman. All well Jeff face planted while trying to find the door to the craft. The video footage shows Bezos running toward the craft that contained Sanchez, Katy Perry and Gayle King, among other woman. As Bezos is sprinting he falls face first but managed to pick himself up and greet his fiancee. Though he had no injury from his bout with gravity. He and Sanchez celebrated her landing. She stated after “I can’t put it into words. We got to see the moon! The Earth looked so quite… I dont’t think you could describe it.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE VICE PRESIDENT REALLY DROPPED THE BALL THIS TIME…REALLY.

Jd Vance dropped Ohio state University national football championship trophy during a celebratio at the White House on Monday. When Vance and Ohio State alumnus tried to lift the trophy, it separated from its base as Vance bobbled it in his hands. Ohio State running bavk TreVeyon Henderson, recovered the fumble quickly. Vance later to it to X posting “I didn’t want anyone after Ohio State to get the trophy so I decided to break it.” Donald Trump made a brief remark congratulating the Buckeyes on their victory and than stating “We won that state in a landslide.”

Read More

!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #3: ABOUT THE KIDS BEING POISONED WITH LEAD…YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN.

Three schools in Milwaukee have been closed since March 17 because of lead contamination issues. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said to health officials in Wisconsin it could not help with an ongoing lead exposure investigation because the Trump administration had eliminated its reponse team. In an email a director with the CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health officals request for Epi-Aid which is investigation of an urgent health problem. Aaron Bernstein wrote in an email “I sincerely regret to inform you that due to the complete loss of our Lead Program, we will be unable to support you with EpiAid request” The U.S. Health and Human Services Department, what is now ran by Secretary F. Kennedy J laid off over 10,000 employees at the beginnging of April across mulitple agencies, which includes the CDC. The Public Schoold held a virtual town hall meeting last Thursday to address concerns from parents at the school. The parents affected by the schools have expressed frustration with what they describe as a lack of communication.

Read More