Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 6th, 2024

Maybe give Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League some time to cook
- A great story and cool concept from the team behind the Batman: Arkham games
- Play a villain with 3 other friends as you try to kill Batman, Superman, and the rest of the Justice League
- Beset by live service game mechanics, the game is artificially long and repetitive
- Out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QHZxzTPsco
If you like Tim Burton, you’ll love CLeM
- The studio behind occult puzzler Strange Horticulture has made an adventure puzzle game
- Explore a mysterious house in this point and click adventure set in a cutesy creepy world
- Out today on Nintendo Switch and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuiYImHSR9o
I’m doing my part! in Helldivers 2
- A 3D follow up to 2015’s top-down shooter Helldivers
- This comedic Starship Troopers-esque game does not value human life
- Join a squad of up to 4 as you fight off bugs and cyborgs to protect Super Earth
- Out this Thursday on PlayStation and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC5EpJR0GBQ
Root for balls! And splits!
- This is like when you’d watch screensavers in the 90s
- How many splits can you get? My record is 3,979
- https://mana.works/splits
Need a random finger placement generator? No? Well here it is anyway
- Pick how many fingers you have and hit shuffle
- Try all 1,024 combos!
- https://scientific.place/random-fingers/