Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for February 6th, 2024

Maybe give Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League some time to cook

A great story and cool concept from the team behind the Batman: Arkham games

Play a villain with 3 other friends as you try to kill Batman, Superman, and the rest of the Justice League

Beset by live service game mechanics, the game is artificially long and repetitive

Out now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3QHZxzTPsco

If you like Tim Burton, you’ll love CLeM

The studio behind occult puzzler Strange Horticulture has made an adventure puzzle game

Explore a mysterious house in this point and click adventure set in a cutesy creepy world

Out today on Nintendo Switch and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BuiYImHSR9o

I’m doing my part! in Helldivers 2

A 3D follow up to 2015’s top-down shooter Helldivers

This comedic Starship Troopers-esque game does not value human life

Join a squad of up to 4 as you fight off bugs and cyborgs to protect Super Earth

Out this Thursday on PlayStation and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UC5EpJR0GBQ

Root for balls! And splits!

This is like when you’d watch screensavers in the 90s

How many splits can you get? My record is 3,979

https://mana.works/splits

Need a random finger placement generator? No? Well here it is anyway