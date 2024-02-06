Boner of the Day for February 6th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: WHICH FOOT IS THE SHOE ON NOW? OH, IT’S ON THE OTHER FOOT.
Mark Green, Republican Representative of Tennessee, was given a taste of his own medicine this past Monday. Joe Neguse, Democratic Representative of Colorado, was before Green in a hearing to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary. Neguse brought up the “American are The Victims of The Impeachment Inquiry”, to which he asked Green if he disagreed with the title of the inquiry and its subtext. “I do,” said Green. This resulted in Neguse responding with, “Interesting…these are your words [in] an editorial that you wrote five years ago during the debate about the impeachment of former President Trump…It’s fascinating to me that you changed your tune.”
via Yahoo! News
Boner Candidate #2: I DID A DOUBLE TAKE. FOR A MINUTE THERE I THOUGHT YOU WERE ELVIS.
This past Saturday, former President Donald Trump posted a side by side picture comparison of him and Elvis saying that people have told him they look alike. “I shouldn’t say this. You’ll say I’m very conceited ’cause I’m not. But other than the blonde hair, when I was growing up, they said I looked like Elvis. You see that? Can you believe it? I always considered that a great compliment,” said Trump. Donald Trump has also compared him self to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, and even Jesus. President Joe Biden later put in a speech that same day, “the weirdest campaign I’ve ever been engaged in,” referring to the 2024 Presidential Election.
Boner Candidate #3: OUR BELOVED POONAM HAS DIED OF CERVICAL CANCER. KIDDING! KIDDING!
Poonam Pandey, a famous Indian actress, is now facing repercussions due to faking her own death. Pandey says she did this in order to raise awareness about cervical cancer. The fake death announcement read on social media, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer.” Pandey then came back on social media in a video a day after the fake announcement was made saying, “I’m alive. I didn’t die because of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer.” Pandey is now facing criticism for the way the events of this turned out. “This is very disrespectful to [those] who have actually lost their loved ones due to cervical cancer. Terrible way to do it,” said a user of Instagram by the name of Shanaya. Pandey has since posted an apology video and claims she was only doing it to help raise the awareness.
via Fox 13 News