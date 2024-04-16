Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 16th, 2024

Grounded comes to PS4 and Switch
If Wrestlemania didn’t satisfy you, maybe WWE 2K24 will
  • An annual sports game release that’s actually good?
  • If you need a wrestling game and haven’t played a 2K game in a while, this one might work
  • Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9k9I91Ul4Y
Need some high fantasy? Dragon’s Dogma 2 has you covered
  • Action role-playing game where you complete quests and hunt a dragon
  • Collect allies that follow you around and automatically help you out in fights
  • Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4XKe9qlxh0&t=4s
Princess Peach: Showtime! is the game Peach deserves
Pip pip cheerio, it’s Botany Manor
If you’ve run out of podcasts, give Listen to a Movie a try
  • Welcome to my favorite website on the entire internet
  • Queue up hundreds of popular movies and have a listen!
  • Free, no ads, no hassle, just a big database
  • https://listentoamovie.com/
