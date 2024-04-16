Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 16th, 2024

Grounded comes to PS4 and Switch

This Honey I Shrunk the Kids simulator lets you take back the backyard with up to 3 friends

simulator lets you take back the backyard with up to 3 friends Came out on Xbox back in 2022, but is now available on Switch and PS4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkBRgdXq-Wg

If Wrestlemania didn’t satisfy you, maybe WWE 2K24 will

An annual sports game release that’s actually good?

If you need a wrestling game and haven’t played a 2K game in a while, this one might work

Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9k9I91Ul4Y

Need some high fantasy? Dragon’s Dogma 2 has you covered

Action role-playing game where you complete quests and hunt a dragon

Collect allies that follow you around and automatically help you out in fights

Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4XKe9qlxh0&t=4s Princess Peach: Showtime! is the game Peach deserves Dress up as different versions of Peach to take on various challenges

It’s all set in a theater, which comes up as a common theme throughout

Available now on Switch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGJIpCAkc-0

Pip pip cheerio, it’s Botany Manor

Set in 1890 in an English manor, play as a botanist researching lost plants

Point and click, puzzle sim game

Out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVspSKwBvUI

If you’ve run out of podcasts, give Listen to a Movie a try