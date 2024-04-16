Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for April 16th, 2024

Grounded comes to PS4 and Switch
- This Honey I Shrunk the Kids simulator lets you take back the backyard with up to 3 friends
- Came out on Xbox back in 2022, but is now available on Switch and PS4
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bkBRgdXq-Wg
If Wrestlemania didn’t satisfy you, maybe WWE 2K24 will
- An annual sports game release that’s actually good?
- If you need a wrestling game and haven’t played a 2K game in a while, this one might work
- Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9k9I91Ul4Y
Need some high fantasy? Dragon’s Dogma 2 has you covered
- Action role-playing game where you complete quests and hunt a dragon
- Collect allies that follow you around and automatically help you out in fights
- Available now on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4XKe9qlxh0&t=4s
Princess Peach: Showtime! is the game Peach deserves
- Dress up as different versions of Peach to take on various challenges
- It’s all set in a theater, which comes up as a common theme throughout
- Available now on Switch
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGJIpCAkc-0
Pip pip cheerio, it’s Botany Manor
- Set in 1890 in an English manor, play as a botanist researching lost plants
- Point and click, puzzle sim game
- Out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVspSKwBvUI
If you’ve run out of podcasts, give Listen to a Movie a try
- Welcome to my favorite website on the entire internet
- Queue up hundreds of popular movies and have a listen!
- Free, no ads, no hassle, just a big database
- https://listentoamovie.com/