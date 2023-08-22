Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 22nd, 2023

Worlds collide in WrestleQuest, a fantasy wrestling game
- A turn-based adventure game where you aspire to be a great wrestler
- Turn-based role playing meets a professional wrestler trying to climb the ranks
- Out today on everything
- https://www.wrestlequest.com/en
- https://youtu.be/RXQMkQ71F_M
Suit up your mecha, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is out this month
- First new entry in the beloved mecha combat series since 2012
- Control a giant robot, smash other giant robots–what’s not to love?
- Out this Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlSfr6Wa5sc
Sea of Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but don’t expect more of the same
- 2018’s indie darling The Messenger was an action packed side-scrolling time travel game that switched from 8-bit to 16-bit
- Sea of Stars is nothing like that at all
- A beautiful turn-based role playing game inspired by classic JRPGs
- Out next week on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqK-1WGqYmI
Vampire Survivors has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch
- This indie hit has been out for a while, but it’s finally available on Switch, so you can slaughter vampires with the family
- Run around, press zero buttons, watch madness unfold
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJVB9Sm3Z9s
Can you guess these real vs. made up Florida Man headlines?
- It’s the same 100 for now, so don’t get too excited
- https://memesthatpay.com/guess-the-real-florida-man-headlines/