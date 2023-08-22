Radio From Hell

Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 22nd, 2023

Worlds collide in WrestleQuest, a fantasy wrestling game

 

Suit up your mecha, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is out this month
  • First new entry in the beloved mecha combat series since 2012
  • Control a giant robot, smash other giant robots–what’s not to love?
  • Out this Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlSfr6Wa5sc

 

Sea of Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but don’t expect more of the same
  • 2018’s indie darling The Messenger was an action packed side-scrolling time travel game that switched from 8-bit to 16-bit
  • Sea of Stars is nothing like that at all
  • A beautiful turn-based role playing game inspired by classic JRPGs
  • Out next week on everything
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqK-1WGqYmI

 

Vampire Survivors has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch
  • This indie hit has been out for a while, but it’s finally available on Switch, so you can slaughter vampires with the family
  • Run around, press zero buttons, watch madness unfold
  • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJVB9Sm3Z9s

 

Can you guess these real vs. made up Florida Man headlines?

 

 

