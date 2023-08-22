Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for August 22nd, 2023

Worlds collide in WrestleQuest, a fantasy wrestling game A turn-based adventure game where you aspire to be a great wrestler

Turn-based role playing meets a professional wrestler trying to climb the ranks

Out today on everything

https://www.wrestlequest.com/en

https://youtu.be/RXQMkQ71F_M

Suit up your mecha, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is out this month

First new entry in the beloved mecha combat series since 2012

Control a giant robot, smash other giant robots–what’s not to love?

Out this Friday on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SlSfr6Wa5sc

Sea of Stars is a prequel to The Messenger, but don’t expect more of the same

2018’s indie darling The Messenger was an action packed side-scrolling time travel game that switched from 8-bit to 16-bit

Sea of Stars is nothing like that at all

A beautiful turn-based role playing game inspired by classic JRPGs

Out next week on everything

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqK-1WGqYmI

Vampire Survivors has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch

This indie hit has been out for a while, but it’s finally available on Switch, so you can slaughter vampires with the family

Run around, press zero buttons, watch madness unfold

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJVB9Sm3Z9s

Can you guess these real vs. made up Florida Man headlines?