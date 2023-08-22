Boner of the Day for August 22nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HOLY CRAP IS RIGHT TED. HOLY CRAP!
Swimming against the current of credibility, Texas Senator Ted Cruz believed that sharks were swimming on the freeways of Los Angeles after hurricane Hillary swept through the city. He shared the hoax shark photo with the caption, “Holy Crap.” on X, formally known as Twitter. Once he realized that he was hung out high, and dry on reliable information he took to X again to correct his mistake, “In LA you never know… And everyone please stay safe from the storm or otherwise.” He went headfirst into the deep end of disinformation on this one.
Boner Candidate #2: TEXAS HAS TED CRUZ AND UTAH HAS THIS DUMB ONE.
Utah Senator Mike Lee is buying into Infowars conspiracies again. Mike Lee shared to X, formally known as Twitter, an ‘exclusive’ Infowars story claiming that TSA, and Border Patrol “whistleblowers” are heeding caution about the federal government preparing to reimplement new restrictions, and lockdowns from of COVID-19. Mike Lee shows to be a ‘viral spreader’ of misinformation. Alex Jones was ordered to pay 1 billion dollars to Sandy Hook victims, after multiple defamation lawsuits came from his Infowars, conspiracy show.
Boner Candidate #3: CLASSLESS AND STUPID
Political controversy turns into a game of “fetch and criticize” after Biden met with first responders who are working Maui’s devastating fire. Biden shook the hand of a search and rescue dog handler, before proceeding to pet the dog, and the Republican National Committee are wagging their tongues about it. RNC Research posted video on X, formally known as Twitter, “Biden gets distracted by dog.” Andrew Bates, deputy press secretary wrote on X, “He’s petting one of the dogs that’s working hard searching for remains so survivors who’ve lost loved ones can have closure.”
