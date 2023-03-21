Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 21st, 2023

The 3-bit Gamer Show is fundraising for trans youth in Utah
- Feel bad about playing Hogwarts Legacy? Quantify that guilt into a donation!
- We wanted to support our local game devs but we also want to show support to our trans and queer listeners
- Check out Encircle SLC, which hosts speaker nights, friendship circles, family dinners, and more
- https://encircleptop.funraise.org/fundraiser/3bg
Did Netflix already cancel that show you’re getting into? Check first with Is it cut short?
- The database is small and focused on newer shows
- There are 541 shows on the site currently and the list is growing rapidly – was just under 100 last week
- https://www.isitcutshort.com/
Have you ever felt like watching Star Wars from the top down?
- It’s Star Wars you can watch scroll through at work
- https://swanh.net/
Forget emojis, symbols are still hip!
- FancySymbol dot com has fancy text generators and sorts symbols by type
- Type upside down! Make fancy letters! Put your name in the stars!
- https://fancysymbol.com/
If you love watching people lose their limbs, check out the Resident Evil 4 remake
- Rescue the president’s daughter from a creepy cult in Spain in this remake of the GameCube classic
- Over the shoulder 3rd person shooter with slower, scarier action fighting weird bioweapon zombie monsters
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5Ic2z3_xp0
And since we’re on the topic of mangled limbs, allow me to show you One Tiny Hand
- It’s exactly what it sounds like – photoshopped photos of celebrities with one tiny hand
- At least one of these will make you laugh
- https://onetinyhand.com