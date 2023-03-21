Boner of the Day for March 21st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: I DIDN’T THINK SHE’D REALLY TAKE IT
A dentist from Aurora, Colorado, is charged with first degree murder for poisoning his wife. James Toliver Craig, 45, bought potassium cyanide, and thought it would be a good idea to send it to his dental office. He advised staff that a personal package would be delivered and to not open it. Someone did just that, unaware to James. His business partner later confronted him, which he lied. Eventually he spilled the beans. According to the affidavit James, “didn’t think she would actually take it,” and that the situation was similar to a game of “chicken.” James asked his business partner to tell no one.
Boner Candidate #2: COLESLAW IS VERY EXPENSIVE
A woman from Pottsville, Pennsylvania attempted to run off with the funds from a charity event for a cancer patient. Camille Yoder, 55, hosted a fundraising event for a cancer patient, where she hired a chef to prepared pulled pork sandwiches, a baked potato, and coleslaw. When the family of the cancer patient called for the donated funds, Camille gave them $600 and kept the remaining $780. She blamed the cost of the coleslaw for the discrepancy. Camille was slapped with one misdemeanor count each of theft by failure to make required disposition; theft by deception; and receiving stolen property.
Boner Candidate#3: AND HIS DAD SAYS HE’S GROUNDED FOR A WEEK TOO
The son of the Philadelphia Flyers GM, Carson Briere, has been handed multiple criminal charges after video has gone viral, of him pushing a woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs. It left the wheelchair heavily damaged and not usable anymore. Mercyhurst Univ. lacrosse player, Patrick Carrozzi, was also charged for his role in the incident. The owner of the wheelchair, Sydney Benes, recently bought that wheelchair for $2,000. Carson has now come clean after the video went viral saying he’s, “deeply sorry”. His father, Daniel Briere stated that Carson’s actions are, “inexcusable”.