Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 5th, 2024

If you love poker, you’re gonna love Balatro

A poker-themed rougelike deck builder that never gets old

Upgrade your deck with unique abilities and cards to score ever higher points

If you lose, you start back over at the beginning, but more cards may be available

Available now on everything, likely coming to phones soon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebsx27Hlxek

The 25 year wait is over! Outcast: A New Beginning comes out this month

A very long awaited sequel to 1999’s beloved adventure game Outcast

Play as a Navy SEAL resurrected on a planet in a parallel dimension

Fly your jetpack around exploring an open world and interacting with the local fauna

In the last game you were a savior–who knows about this time around?

Out March 15 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

Get your opinion on random crap heard on Rank a Day Every day a new subject is dropped with a simple ranking system where you choose your top 3

What is the best Disney animated film? What is the best cheese?

Vote (or don’t) and check out the results from the past rankings!

https://rankaday.com/

Know before you go to London with Pint Prices Before you head to London on your next drinking tour, try Pint Prices

The site lists the cheapest pints in London, by brand

Even if you don’t use it, just marvel at the sheer number of pubs in London

https://www.pint-prices.com/search-by-pint?pint_name=

High five a stranger across the world with High Five Me

It can take a while, but it’s cool when the slap comes from across the world

https://h1ghf1ve.me/

And for your dumb time waster, here’s Goths Up Trees