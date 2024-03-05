Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for March 5th, 2024

If you love poker, you’re gonna love Balatro
- A poker-themed rougelike deck builder that never gets old
- Upgrade your deck with unique abilities and cards to score ever higher points
- If you lose, you start back over at the beginning, but more cards may be available
- Available now on everything, likely coming to phones soon
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ebsx27Hlxek
The 25 year wait is over! Outcast: A New Beginning comes out this month
- A very long awaited sequel to 1999’s beloved adventure game Outcast
- Play as a Navy SEAL resurrected on a planet in a parallel dimension
- Fly your jetpack around exploring an open world and interacting with the local fauna
- In the last game you were a savior–who knows about this time around?
- Out March 15 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OW5-eV6xYQY
Get your opinion on random crap heard on Rank a Day
- Every day a new subject is dropped with a simple ranking system where you choose your top 3
- What is the best Disney animated film? What is the best cheese?
- Vote (or don’t) and check out the results from the past rankings!
- https://rankaday.com/
Know before you go to London with Pint Prices
- Before you head to London on your next drinking tour, try Pint Prices
- The site lists the cheapest pints in London, by brand
- Even if you don’t use it, just marvel at the sheer number of pubs in London
- https://www.pint-prices.com/search-by-pint?pint_name=
High five a stranger across the world with High Five Me
- It can take a while, but it’s cool when the slap comes from across the world
- https://h1ghf1ve.me/
And for your dumb time waster, here’s Goths Up Trees
- For some reason, goths love taking pictures of themselves in trees
- This blog tells their stories
- https://gothsuptrees.net/