Boner of the Day for March 5th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BEING A LIBRARIAN HAS BECOME DANGEROUS
Across the nation there has been a rise of dangerous encounters happening at libraries, leaving librarians scared. “We are seeing an uptick in incidents at all of our libraries, and it’s a trend happening all across the country. There were threats to staff and library property. There was damage to staff and library property multiple times, including things being set on fire,” said Brooke Converse, spokesperson for Contra Costa County Library. These situations are making librarians have high levels of stress and anxiety since they are not equipped to deal with such situations.
Boner Candidate #2: HOW DO THESE LUNATICS GET ELECTED?
Democratic Senator Karen Berg of Louisville made some interesting comments that left a lot of people raising their eyebrows. Berg said that child sex dolls should be legal in order to lessen the chances of a pedophile abusing a child. This was in response to Republican Representative Stephanie Dietz of Edgewood saying that it should be illegal to possess a child sex doll as well as outlawing other “loopholes” people may have that leads to the sexual abuse of a child. “…for people who are attracted to minors, these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children. That it actually gives them a release that makes them less likely to go outside of their home,” said Berg.
Boner Candidate #3: ANOTHER UTAH LAW BASED ON LIES
This week in Salt Lake City, Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill stating that elected officials of Utah do not have to share their work related calendars with the public. Representative Curt Bramble has stepped in and defended the bill, using examples such as Dr. Angela Dunn’s home being vandalized in 2020 that calendars should not be public. “I don’t appreciate my example being used in a bill where the example has nothing to do with it,” said Dr. Angela Dunn. Dunn also talked about how her calendars have been public, but never stated her home address. Another example used was Senator Mike Kennedy’s house being vandalized in 2023. Kennedy states that his address could easily be found, and that his calendars had never been public otherwise.
