Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 28th, 2023

Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com Answer a few interesting questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions

You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders

https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/ Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product

will show you the price history of any product See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays

https:// camelcamelcamel .com/

How to make yourself a super shopper using browser extensions



Open whatever browser you NEVER use (Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and add these extensions:

Honey – searches for coupon codes on 30k+ sites

Rakuten Cash Back button – gives cash back at 3.5k+ stores

Camelizer – the browser extension version of CamelCamelCamel which lets you track pricing changes

CouponCabin Sidekick – rewards you with cash back at 6k+ stores

Capital One Shopping – gives you cash back for shopping a variety of sites

While you’re at it, make a shopping email account to step your game up further