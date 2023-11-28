Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 28th, 2023

Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com
- Answer a few interesting questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions
- You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders
- https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/
Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel
- If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product
- See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays
- https://camelcamelcamel.com/
How to make yourself a super shopper using browser extensions
- Open whatever browser you NEVER use (Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and add these extensions:
- Honey – searches for coupon codes on 30k+ sites
- Rakuten Cash Back button – gives cash back at 3.5k+ stores
- Camelizer – the browser extension version of CamelCamelCamel which lets you track pricing changes
- CouponCabin Sidekick – rewards you with cash back at 6k+ stores
- Capital One Shopping – gives you cash back for shopping a variety of sites
While you’re at it, make a shopping email account to step your game up further
- Sign up for mailing lists
- Create accounts and leave items in your cart to get discount emails
If you can’t stop scrolling, at least learn some sign language while you’re at it
- Free Chrome browser extension
- Sign Learner highlights random words and shows you a corresponding video of how to sign that word
- https://signlearner.com/