Tech Talk with Jonathan Deesing for November 28th, 2023

Got a difficult friend to shop for? Try WTF do they want dot com
  • Answer a few interesting questions about the person in your life and browse a selection of gift suggestions
  • You can also explore more general categories with cool sliders
  • https://www.wtfdotheywant.com/

 

Don’t shop Amazon without checking CamelCamelCamel
  • If you’re buying gifts on Amazon, CamelCamelCamel will show you the price history of any product
  • See if it might be going on sale later or if it just jumped in price for the holidays
  • https://camelcamelcamel.com/

 

How to make yourself a super shopper using browser extensions
  • Open whatever browser you NEVER use (Firefox, Chrome, Safari) and add these extensions:
  • Honey – searches for coupon codes on 30k+ sites
  • Rakuten Cash Back button – gives cash back at 3.5k+ stores
  • Camelizer – the browser extension version of CamelCamelCamel which lets you track pricing changes
  • CouponCabin Sidekick – rewards you with cash back at 6k+ stores
  • Capital One Shopping – gives you cash back for shopping a variety of sites

 

While you’re at it, make a shopping email account to step your game up further
  • Sign up for mailing lists
  • Create accounts and leave items in your cart to get discount emails

 

If you can’t stop scrolling, at least learn some sign language while you’re at it
  • Free Chrome browser extension
  • Sign Learner highlights random words and shows you a corresponding video of how to sign that word
  • https://signlearner.com/

 

