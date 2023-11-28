Boner of the Day for November 28th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: HELLO? 911? CARLOS STOLE PART OF MY STASH.
A Florida woman, Lily Rinker, had $30 of ground up marijuana in her grinder, but when her friend Carlos left the room, a half of a gram went missing. A probable cause affidavit reads, “Rinker stated she did not know what to do, so she decided to call the police.” Upon arrival officers became aware that Rinker was wanted on two separate arrest warrants. She is currently being held without bail, and it is unclear whether or not Rinker will have charges against her for the stolen pot.
via The Smoking Gun
Boner Candidate #2: WE GOT A GOOD LOOK AT HIM AND IT REALLY IS A SMALL WORLD.
A 26 year old in Anaheim, California has now been arrested after stripping butt naked in the entrance of the ride, ‘It’s a Small World’. Leaving spectators to finally understand what a small world really looks like. Law enforcement was called in for backup from park security to remove the exhibitionist. Park guests took to social media to share their experience at the amusement park. The man was arrested due to indecent exposure, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Boner Candidate #3: SURROUNDED BY SATANIC TREES
Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher is being taunted online after being overtly sensitive about National Railroad Museum’s, festival of trees event, featuring dozens of distinctively decorated Christmas trees including one with a Satan theme. “I wouldn’t take my kids to it now, I don’t want them to be surrounded by satanic trees,” Mike whined on Fox News. Museum CEO Jacqueline Frank said, “We have everything from a tree with hardware on it, a tea tree, we have a Lego tree. It’s a lot of different organizations promoting their business.”
via Huffington Post